1979 Piper Tomahawk PA38-112 for sale | £53,000
Published: 11:01 AM January 14, 2022
A 1979 Piper Tomahawk PA38-112 is available for sale, priced at £53,000, based at EGTR (Elstree)...
Exceptional fit and condition. Bare metal Respray late 2019.
New upholstery early 2020.
Spectacular panel including GARMIN GTN 650 - GNC255 Nav/Com - GMA345 Audio Panel - GTX 335 Transponder (ADSB Out ), plus King KN64 DME & KR87 ADF. Also Garmin Aera 660 working with GDL giving ADSB In & Samsung tablet with Sky Echo.
Airframe hours 9,500 - Engine has 1,200 hrs. Remaining.
The aircraft is fitted with a big wheel kit.
I hold a spare set of wings with a further 6,000 hours if required.
Based at EGTR (Elstree)
Price: £53,000
Les on 07836753299
lesfrank@btconnect.com