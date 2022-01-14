News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
1979 Piper Tomahawk PA38-112 for sale | £53,000

Emily Damment

Published: 11:01 AM January 14, 2022
1979 Piper Tomahawk PA38-112 for sale. Price: £53,000. Location: EGTR (Elstree)

A 1979 Piper Tomahawk PA38-112 is available for sale, priced at £53,000, based at EGTR (Elstree)...

Exceptional fit and condition. Bare metal Respray late 2019.

New upholstery early 2020.

Spectacular panel including GARMIN GTN 650 - GNC255 Nav/Com - GMA345 Audio Panel - GTX 335 Transponder (ADSB Out ), plus King KN64 DME & KR87 ADF. Also Garmin Aera 660 working with GDL giving ADSB In & Samsung tablet with Sky Echo.

Airframe hours 9,500 - Engine has 1,200 hrs. Remaining.

The aircraft is fitted with a big wheel kit.

I hold a spare set of wings with a further 6,000 hours if required.

Based at EGTR (Elstree)

Price: £53,000

Contact
Les on 07836753299
lesfrank@btconnect.com

person