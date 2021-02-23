Cessna TR182 GNS430W Zero Time Engine for sale | £110k VAT Paid

Fabulous 1980 Cessna TR182 with fresh GNS430W installed, with just 4441hrs on the airframe and a massive fuel load - £110k, based in North Yorks

Fabulous 1980 Cessna TR182 with fresh GNS430W installed. The aircraft has just 42hrs since overhaul on the engine and prop. Will come with fresh FAA IFR checks. The aircraft was originally owned and operated by Cessna themselves, with all logs back to new.

Just 4441hrs on the airframe and a massive useful load of 1092lbs. Based in North Yorkshire.

This is the aeroplane you always promised yourself.

£110k VAT Paid

CONTACT

Matthew Fox - 07752 209776

William Flood - 00353 87 2218706