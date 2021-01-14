1999 Archer III for rent | £90/hour

G-HIRE Aircraft rental has a beautiful 1999 PA28 181 Archer III for rent to a flying school or club.

We imported G-LOGN from Australia and it has less than 2000 airframe and 500 engine hours.

It’s got a G5, two Garmin 430’s and an STEC 55 autopilot.

It’s £90 an hour fully maintained and insured with a minimum 300 hours per year.

More details available here

Or contact us at ianpaullogan@aol.com