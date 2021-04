Pelican PL experimental 2005 | euro 42,000 obo

This 2005 Pelican PL experimental aircraft is for sale for 42,000 euros, or best offer; engine 760 hours, no damage

Frame and Rotax 912 engine 760 Hrs.

Always hangared, no damage.

Asking euro 42000 (OBO). VAT paid for

Contact by email: info@lampers.nl