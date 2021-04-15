Aerodrom Manager at Sywell Aerodrome, Northants | Vacancy

The successful applicant will hold an FISO licence & have knowledge of CAA procedures, CAPs & previous management experience

An aerodrome Manager is required at Sywell Aerodrome, Sywell, Northamptonshire.

The position of Aerodrome Manager at Sywell Aerodrome has become vacant on the impending retirement of the current Aerodrome Manager after 14 years in post.

Sywell Aerodrome is a CAA licensed airfield with a FISO service and Cat 3 fire cover. Sywell is home to the Brooklands Flying School, Brooklands Engineering and Brooklands Executive Air Travel (a new venture), which form Sywell Aviation Ltd, part of the Sywell Aerodrome Group.

The successful applicant will hold a current FISO licence with an up to date knowledge & understanding of CAA procedures & CAPs and previous management experience. Salary will be dependent on experience and level of responsibility.

Those interested should apply with a current CV and references to the Managing Director, Sywell Aerodrome Ltd Hall Farm Sywell Aerodrome, Sywell, Northampton NN6 0BN or email info@sywellaerodrome.co.uk