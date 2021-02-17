2/3 bedroom barn conversion for sale, 200 yards from Caernarfon airport | £145,000

2/3 bedroom barn conversion Caernarfon airport holiday home for sale. Ideal for pilots needing a second home, it is just 200 yards from the airport, 2 minutes walk from the beach, with 360 degree panoramic views of Snowdonia.

Features

* 2/3 bedroom holiday home for sale, freehold.

* 200 yds from Caernarfon airport (see photo).

* 2 minute walk from a blue flag sandy beach

* 360 degrees panoramic views of Snowdonia.

* 2 reception rooms, kitchen, utility room. Bathroom and separate shower room and toilet.

* Double glazing and central heating.

* Garden/courtyard with off street parking.

* Barn conversion, of brick construct with Welsh slate roof. Some furniture included in price.

The property is conveniently situated for pilots who need a second home.

Caernarfon airport has 2 hard runways with maintenance on site and hard standings/tie downs ATC and restaurant.

Price: £145,000

Contact: David

Call: +447811946604

Email: davidjonesjp1@gmail.com