Bonanza V35B Hull, avionics and interior for spares or repair
- Credit: Archant
Bonanza V35B Hull, avionics and interior for spares or repair
Recent nose wheel collapse - repairable or breakable. Highlights include: - Garmin 530W, Garmin 340 Audio Panel, King KT74 ADS-B out transponder. Century auto pilot, Collins Nav Comm and Comm, ADF (not functioning).
Low time engine (shock loading inspection required), good perspex,
Recent new leather interior, think modern Bentley in quilted Burgundy and Cream hide plus matching carpets.
HSI, AH, Compass, EGT etcetera.
Panels all straight barring 'chin' and nosewheel doors, main gear, wings, fuselage interior all good, flap and trim motors and other flight controls etcetera.
Currently located at an aviation Engineering base in Bedfordshire. Happy to sell complete or break for key components.
Contact Richard: richard.townsend@sjpp.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 London City gets remote tower
- 2 Hybrid avgas-electric Cessna 337 coming to Britain
- 3 Beech BeF33A Bonanza for sale | £85k
- 4 Bye Aerospace developing electric twin
- 5 Simulating complex flying scenarios: Electrical failure in IMC
- 6 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
- 7 REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- 8 Czech Sport Aircraft Sportcruiser | £70,000
- 9 Cessna F177RG | for sale
- 10 Piper PA-22 Caribbean share for sale | £2,995