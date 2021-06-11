Published: 5:38 PM June 11, 2021 Updated: 5:39 PM June 11, 2021

Bonanza V35B Hull, avionics and interior for spares or repair available for sale. - Credit: Archant

Bonanza V35B Hull, avionics and interior for spares or repair



Recent nose wheel collapse - repairable or breakable. Highlights include: - Garmin 530W, Garmin 340 Audio Panel, King KT74 ADS-B out transponder. Century auto pilot, Collins Nav Comm and Comm, ADF (not functioning).

Low time engine (shock loading inspection required), good perspex,

Recent new leather interior, think modern Bentley in quilted Burgundy and Cream hide plus matching carpets.

HSI, AH, Compass, EGT etcetera.

Panels all straight barring 'chin' and nosewheel doors, main gear, wings, fuselage interior all good, flap and trim motors and other flight controls etcetera.

Currently located at an aviation Engineering base in Bedfordshire. Happy to sell complete or break for key components.

Contact Richard: richard.townsend@sjpp.co.uk