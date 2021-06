Published: 10:52 AM June 15, 2021

Join Cardiff Airport 7-8th August for a Fly In to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance. Light aircraft are invited to attend for £20, and you can expect a BBQ, coffee morning, The Air Ambulance EC145 plus special guests! - Credit: Archant

Cardiff Airport Fly In - 7-8th August

The users of Cardiff Airport would like to invite the general aviation community to a charity fly-in, in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance.

Landing fee £20

Secure your space by requesting PPR at www.cwlfly.co.uk