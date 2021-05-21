SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Cessna F177RG | for sale

PUBLISHED: 10:50 21 May 2021

Cessna F177RG for sale

Cessna F177RG for sale

Archant

This Cessna F177RG has just had a bare metal respray and full glass cockpit conversion

Cessna F177RG for saleCessna F177RG for sale

Cessna F177RG. Just had bare metal respray and full glass cockpit conversion. Seats & side trimn recovered in blue & grey leather. Garmin G3X, GTN750, GNC255A, GTX330, GMA35 remote audio panel, GFC500 autopilot roll, pitch & pitch trim. Airframe hours 2440 Engine hours 330 since Lycoming factory overhaul Prop 0 since overhaul. Comes with fresh annual.

Contact Ben Faulkner: ben@aerofabrestorations.co.uk and 07834616396

Topic Tags:

Most Read

NetJets orders twenty supersonic jets

NetJets has placed an order for twenty AS supersonic jets

Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’

The seven-seater Lilium Jet is expected to cruise at around 150kt with a range of around 135nm

Simulating complex flying scenarios: elevator failure

The crippled Cessna 172 about to touch down on Runway 35 at Boscombe Down

The Isolated Aviator part four: The top ten flying films

A screenshot from The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) (c) Shout! Factory on YouTube

Airfield and home in Devon for sale | offer in excess £900,000

Devon airfield and home for sale - 2 runways and a hangar for several aircraft, offers in excess of £900,000

Most Read

NetJets orders twenty supersonic jets

NetJets has placed an order for twenty AS supersonic jets

Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’

The seven-seater Lilium Jet is expected to cruise at around 150kt with a range of around 135nm

Simulating complex flying scenarios: elevator failure

The crippled Cessna 172 about to touch down on Runway 35 at Boscombe Down

The Isolated Aviator part four: The top ten flying films

A screenshot from The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) (c) Shout! Factory on YouTube

Airfield and home in Devon for sale | offer in excess £900,000

Devon airfield and home for sale - 2 runways and a hangar for several aircraft, offers in excess of £900,000

Latest from the Pilot

1/20 Share for sale in a PA28-140 | £1,200

1/20 Share for Sale in a PA28-140 Cherokee

Cessna F177RG | for sale

Cessna F177RG for sale

100 years of Fournier: a history of aviation’s original ‘green’ promoter

Celebrated aircraft designer Rene Fournier will celebrate his 100th birthday in April 2021

Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’

The seven-seater Lilium Jet is expected to cruise at around 150kt with a range of around 135nm

Deep discounts on BSA commercial pilot ATPL theory course

BSA ATPL students undergoing ground simulator training Credit: BSA