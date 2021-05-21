News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Cessna F177RG | for sale

Published: 9:40 AM May 21, 2021    Updated: 6:30 PM May 25, 2021
This Cessna F177RG has just had a bare metal respray and full glass cockpit conversion

Cessna F177RG. Just had bare metal respray and full glass cockpit conversion. Seats & side trimn recovered in blue & grey leather. Garmin G3X, GTN750, GNC255A, GTX330, GMA35 remote audio panel, GFC500 autopilot roll, pitch & pitch trim. Airframe hours 2440 Engine hours 330 since Lycoming factory overhaul Prop 0 since overhaul. Comes with fresh annual.

Contact Ben Faulkner: ben@aerofabrestorations.co.uk and 07834616396

