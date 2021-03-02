Cirrus SR20 G3 GTS 2008 for sale | POA
PUBLISHED: 11:28 02 March 2021 | UPDATED: 11:28 02 March 2021
A very sought after G registered SR20 G3 GTS This aircraft has been flown regularly, is hangared at North Weald (EGSX) and maintained to a very high standard.
Reliable and fun to fly offering comfort and safety combined with exceptional fuel economy and speed.
This is a fantastic safe aircraft for new adventures with family and friends.
Equipped with WAAS GPS X 2 and *DME (*required for Class A IFR flying). Call today, don’t miss out!
Three days of free training available after purchase from Cirrus via the Embark program for pilot owners new to Cirrus. Find out more here.
Total Time AF: 2027 Hours @ Jan 2021
TT ENG 410 Teledyne Continental IO 360 ES Installed 13/01/2016 by Nicholson McLaren
White with Black and Grey Graphics
Black Leather interior
Recent Annual completed 18/11/2020
Emax engine Instrumentation & fuel monitor
Twin Garmin GNS430 Comm/Nav/GNSS/ILS With Wide Area Augmented System (WAAS)
Hartzell 3 bladed Propeller 410 hours STEC 55 Autopilot with GPSS Steering for smooth course intercepts
Bendix King KN63 DME (Mandatory Class A IFR) Avidyne EXP5000 Moving Map Display
Avidyne EXP5000 Primary Flight display
Cirrus Parachute to 01/09/2028
Garmin GMA 340 Integrated audio system with intercom
Garmin GTX 330 mode S Transponder ELT 4 Place headset sockets
4 Point seatbelt harness and airbag protection
Offered exclusively by JM Flying services
Email: John.McGwyne@hotmail.co.uk