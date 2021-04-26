SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Airfield and home in Devon for sale | offer in excess £900,000

PUBLISHED: 13:45 26 April 2021 | UPDATED: 13:55 26 April 2021

A Devon airfield and home with 2 runways and a hangar for several aircraft is for sale; offers in excess of £900,000

Farway Common, Moorlands Farm, Sidbury, Devon EX10 0QW

Due to probate this Devon airfield and home is for sale. Situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty this 30 acres property has 2 runways of about 550m each complete with hangar for several aircraft. The airfield can be viewed on farwaycommon.com and is being marketed by Stags.co.uk and can also be viewed on Rightmove.

Asking for offers in excess of £900,000

The telephone number for viewing 01404 45885 (Staggs in Honiton)

