Flying Instrctor Course | £8.500 inc.VAT

PUBLISHED: 11:44 29 April 2021 | UPDATED: 11:44 29 April 2021

One place remaining on flying instructor course at Solent Airport/Lee-on-Solent

Archant

One place remaining on a PA28-based flying instructor course at Solent Airport/Lee-on-Solent

FLYING INSTRUCTOR COURSE (FI(A)) – Starting mid-May: flexible training around your work/personal commitments.

One place remaining on our PA28 based course at Solent Airport/Lee-on-Solent.

£8.500 inc.VAT. Contact Richard on 07952 317479

OTHER TRAINING COURSES AVAILABLE – CPL/CBIR/MEP/CRI MEP/FI MEP.

