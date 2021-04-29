Flying Instrctor Course | £8.500 inc.VAT

Published: 10:44 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 6:42 PM May 25, 2021

One place remaining on a PA28-based flying instructor course at Solent Airport/Lee-on-Solent

FLYING INSTRUCTOR COURSE (FI(A)) – Starting mid-May: flexible training around your work/personal commitments.

£8.500 inc.VAT. Contact Richard on 07952 317479

OTHER TRAINING COURSES AVAILABLE – CPL/CBIR/MEP/CRI MEP/FI MEP.