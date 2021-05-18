Seeking to form Cirrus SR22 Syndicate | 33% or 25% shares available
Seeking to form a syndicate in a used Cirrus SR22 equipped with G1000 avionics, price range £400,000-£500,000 with 33% or 25% shares available, to be based at Kemble or Gloucester.
For serious enquiries please contact Mike.
Tel: 07771 503710 or email mc.woodhouse@hotmail.co.uk