Online pilots course (Keep Current During Lockdown) | FREE

PUBLISHED: 16:22 19 March 2021 | UPDATED: 16:22 19 March 2021

A FREE online course made up of three evening sessions, designed to aid pilots' safe return to flying after lockdown

Archant

Free online course! Three evening sessions designed to help pilots return to the skies after the long lockdown break from flying

FREE Online course

3 sessions over 3 evenings - 19:30-20:30 on 18th, 19th, 20th March 2021.

Everyone has been away from the cockpit for a long time. These FREE sessions will help you prepare for a safe return to the skies. Focused on essential skills, human factors, and core elements required for safe flying.

Session 1 - Brush up key skills

Session 2 - 3 Strategies to save you time and money

Session 3 - Managing Time Critical Situations and Emergencies

These sessions are run by experienced GA and commercial instructors and examiners.

Sign up for free now here!

or via our Facebook group

Missed any sessions? You can watch them in the facebook group.

