Published: 5:17 PM June 11, 2021

Gipps GA8-320 Airvan for sale | offers around £425,000 - Credit: archant

Gipps GA8-320 Airvan for sale

Canadian registered 2013 Airvan for sale.

Currently based at CZBB near Vancouver , BC, Canada.

To comply with the Airworthiness Directive new struts have been purchased and these will be installed shortly.

The aircraft is equipped with Garmin G500, GTN650 and GTN750.

Currently has 279 hours total time airframe and engine. Only used for private flying.

8 seats, and cargo pod, (removed for efficiency).

Always hangared, no damage except a slightly dinged wingtip.

Can be issued an export CxA and either flown or shipped to UK, Europe.

Offers around £425,000.

Contact

Michael Peare: (44) 0783 314 4257

Email: michael@lynx.net