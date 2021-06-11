News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Gipps GA8-320 Airvan for sale | offers around £425,000

Emily Damment

Published: 5:17 PM June 11, 2021   
Gipps GA8-320 Airvan for sale

Gipps GA8-320 Airvan for sale
Canadian registered 2013 Airvan for sale.

Currently based at CZBB near Vancouver , BC, Canada.

To comply with the Airworthiness Directive new struts have been purchased and these will be installed shortly.

The aircraft is equipped with Garmin G500, GTN650 and GTN750.

Currently has 279 hours total time airframe and engine. Only used for private flying.

8 seats, and cargo pod, (removed for efficiency).

Always hangared, no damage except a slightly dinged wingtip.

Can be issued an export CxA and either flown or shipped to UK, Europe.

Offers around £425,000.

Contact
Michael Peare: (44) 0783 314 4257
Email: michael@lynx.net

United Kingdom

