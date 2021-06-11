Gipps GA8-320 Airvan for sale | offers around £425,000
Published: 5:17 PM June 11, 2021
- Credit: archant
Gipps GA8-320 Airvan for sale
Canadian registered 2013 Airvan for sale.
Currently based at CZBB near Vancouver , BC, Canada.
To comply with the Airworthiness Directive new struts have been purchased and these will be installed shortly.
The aircraft is equipped with Garmin G500, GTN650 and GTN750.
Currently has 279 hours total time airframe and engine. Only used for private flying.
8 seats, and cargo pod, (removed for efficiency).
Always hangared, no damage except a slightly dinged wingtip.
Most Read
- 1 London City gets remote tower
- 2 Hybrid avgas-electric Cessna 337 coming to Britain
- 3 Beech BeF33A Bonanza for sale | £85k
- 4 Bye Aerospace developing electric twin
- 5 Simulating complex flying scenarios: Electrical failure in IMC
- 6 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
- 7 REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- 8 Cessna F177RG | for sale
- 9 Czech Sport Aircraft Sportcruiser | £70,000
- 10 Piper PA-22 Caribbean share for sale | £2,995
Can be issued an export CxA and either flown or shipped to UK, Europe.
Offers around £425,000.
Contact
Michael Peare: (44) 0783 314 4257
Email: michael@lynx.net