A brand new Bell 505 helicopter is available to pilots for hourly lease/hire, based near St Albans

Aircraft rental

Brand new Bell 505 available to hire/lease

Hourly rates

Would suit private or commercial pilot

Premium leather seats

Fully specked

Door restrainers

Rotor brake

Garmin G1000 sat nav

Based near St Albans

For further details and prices, please email theswannes@btinternet.com