Up-to-date info/help for new online PPL Exams | Free

PUBLISHED: 10:16 21 January 2021
Archant
The new online PPL Exams are challenging for student pilots; if you’re struggling, you can access up-to-date info and help relevant to the new online PPL Exam system at LindaWheelerGroundschool.com!
New Online PPL Exams.....Are you Struggling?
The new online exams are causing rather a challenge for student pilots.
For those pilots who cannot attend my 5 day PPL Theory Course, this may help.
It is hard to find updated information, relevant to the new material.
I have been very busy updating my notes and a question bank, that is now updated and relevant to the new online system.
Please visit www.lindawheelergroundschool.com to access the updated material.
Happy flying everyone,
Linda