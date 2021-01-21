Up-to-date info/help for new online PPL Exams | Free

SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

PUBLISHED: 10:16 21 January 2021

Linda Wheeler Groundschool has compiled a wealth of information and helpful documents to assist student pilots in successfully completing the new online PPL Exams

The new online PPL Exams are challenging for student pilots; if you’re struggling, you can access up-to-date info and help relevant to the new online PPL Exam system at LindaWheelerGroundschool.com!

New Online PPL Exams.....Are you Struggling?

The new online exams are causing rather a challenge for student pilots.

For those pilots who cannot attend my 5 day PPL Theory Course, this may help.

It is hard to find updated information, relevant to the new material.

I have been very busy updating my notes and a question bank, that is now updated and relevant to the new online system.

Please visit www.lindawheelergroundschool.com to access the updated material.

Happy flying everyone,

Linda

