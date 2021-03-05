Interested in ATO/DTO/aircraft maintenance facilities in South of England

Redhill Aviation and Flight Centre is interested in ATO/DTO aircraft maintenance facilities in the South of England

Submitted by: Redhill Aviation Flight Centre

We are interested in expanding our Aviation business interests in Flight Training School/Club (ATO/DTO) in South of England.

We are more than happy to work with existing ATO/DTO or set up a new ATO/DTO & Aircraft Maintenance facility, especially at Aerodromes/Airfields with a hard runway.

Please contact Al: 07850 264864/redhillair@hotmail.co.uk