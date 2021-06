Published: 5:35 PM June 11, 2021

Join a newly forming group for a Sling TSI! To be based near Top Farm - Credit: Archant

Sling TSI group forming

Location: Top Farm

I am hoping to form a group to buy a Sling TSI (4 seater) and have it ideally based at Top Farm or nearby.

Here is a link to the aircraft

If you are interested in joining, please email me: hsanganee@me.com