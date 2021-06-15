Join a New PA46 Group based at Southampton | 33% share

Published: 11:17 AM June 15, 2021

Join new group based at Southampton with a 33% share in this beautiful 2006 year PA46-350 Malibu Mirage - Credit: Archant

New PA46 Group: Southampton



Available is a 33% share in my beautiful PA46 hangared at Southampton. It is a 2006 year PA46-350 Malibu Mirage. Pressurised 6 seater. The panel is all glass with the Avidyne Entegra suite and a new digital Avidyne autopilot.





The picture shows twin GNS430 nav/com units however, these have recently replaced with twin GTN650xi units. The aircraft is exceedingly well equipped with FIKI protection and onboard Wx radar as well as Iridium Wx receiver.





I have one existing partner who owns 33% of the aircraft and I am looking to sell down 1/3 of the equity so that the aircraft is owned by a group of 3 persons. Availability will be excellent with a shared calendar in dropbox to manage bookings.





Any serious enquiries, please contact me!

Anthony 07921498858 or anthonybiddulph@gmail.com