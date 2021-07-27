News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > Classifieds

1/6th share in 1936 dH87B Hornet Moth G-ADNE | £12,000

person

Emily Damment

Published: 3:27 PM July 27, 2021   
1936 dH87B Hornet Moth G-ADNE

A one-sixth share is available to buy in this immaculate 1936 dH87B Hornet Moth G-ADNE, based Oaksey Park - Credit: John McMillan

A one-sixth share is available to buy in an immaculate 1936 dH87B Hornet Moth G-ADNE

Long-established group offers a one-sixth share in immaculate 1936 dH87B Hornet Moth G-ADNE ‘Ariadne’ based Oaksey Park.  

Electric starter, 8.33kHz radio, transponder.  

Experienced tailwheel pilots only.  

£12,000  

Contact: John McMillan 07837 815 269 or hornetmothshare@gmail.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
  2. 2 EHang launches new inter-city AAV
  3. 3 Flight test: Globe Super Swift
  1. 4 Diamond Aircraft launches DA50 RG to rival Cirrus SR22
  2. 5 New grass airfield for Kent?
  3. 6 Pilot magazine August issue - on sale 21st July
  4. 7 Flight test: DHC-1 Chipmunk T.10
  5. 8 REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
  6. 9 Flight test: Comco Ikarus C42C
  7. 10 Southampton’s runway extension approved
United Kingdom

Don't Miss

solent hangar planning map

Proposal amended for Solent Airport

Eugenio Facci

person
garmin

CTLS with optional turbocharger

Eugenio Facci

person
simulated aircraft

Simulating complex flying scenarios: stuck throttle

Eugenio Facci

person
trident fleet

Life on the Trident Fleet

Ross McMillan

Logo Icon