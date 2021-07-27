1/6th share in 1936 dH87B Hornet Moth G-ADNE | £12,000
Published: 3:27 PM July 27, 2021
- Credit: John McMillan
A one-sixth share is available to buy in an immaculate 1936 dH87B Hornet Moth G-ADNE
Long-established group offers a one-sixth share in immaculate 1936 dH87B Hornet Moth G-ADNE ‘Ariadne’ based Oaksey Park.
Electric starter, 8.33kHz radio, transponder.
Experienced tailwheel pilots only.
£12,000
Contact: John McMillan 07837 815 269 or hornetmothshare@gmail.com
