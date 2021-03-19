SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Online training (Return to the Skies)

An online course specially designed to refresh all pilots returning to the skies after the long, enforced grounding due to Covid-19

Are you worried about a lack of flying due to Covid-19?

Do you find yourself rusty with radio calls?

Struggling to decode the weather and recall circuit procedures or joins?

Whatever your experience level, this course is for you! Run by experienced GA instructors and examiners who also work in commercial aviation. Using in cockpit training from the comfort of your living room we cover in detail navigation, procedures, emergency scenarios, airspace, comms, Human Factors training, instrument refresher.

“The course was superb and tailored to my needs, saved me hours with an instructor” - Sam Feb 2021.

Course runs over 5 sessions at 19:30 - 21:00 on 23rd, 25th, 30th March, 1st and 6th April.

For full details on what is covered, check out our free sessions or email us at hello@flightpad.co.uk for the full brochure.

To book, click here visit

