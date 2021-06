Published: 5:26 PM June 11, 2021

Operations Staff Vacancy For Shoreham Aviation

We are in the process of starting a new flying school at Shoreham Airport. Based in the Main Terminal Building, currently we are offering competitive rates on private hire for existing licence holders and are looking for enthusiastic and friendly operations staff to join the team.

Contact James: 07504992550

Email: fly@shorehamaviation.co.uk