1/3 share in well-maintained PA28-180 | £11,950

Classic touring PA28-180 based at Thruxton.

G-ASFL is one of the first PA28s to be registered in the UK (1963), starting its life at Logainair as pilot transport.

The aircraft has been superbly maintained by Wiltshire Aviation (Popham). In August 2015, the aircraft underwent a bare metal respray, leather re-trim and new carpets, whilst the engine was zero timed March 2018, just 185 hour ago. Good to go for many years to come.

Trig TT31 radio, Twin VOR/ILS/DME, Trig TT21, Mode S Tpdr, Garmin 340 Intercom + music socket. Fixed ELT. 4 x LJs, rear seat headsets, towbar. Usable load now 980lbs as well as a new Cambrai cover in 2019.

FL is often seen on the continent as well as all over the UK. The friendly group was established 11 years ago with an up to date engine fund (£3,316), excellent availability with long bookings welcomed. Internet booking system, flight instructor in the group.

£220 per month + £15 per hour (dry) for engine fund.

The fantastic Thruxton airfield is right on the A303, convenient for London area as well as the South-West. 800m tarmac runway plus night flying in the Winter.

1/3 share - £11,950

Contact Dominik on 07941685023 or dlipnicki@yourmortgagedecisions.com