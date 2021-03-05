Piper PA32-260 Cherokee Six for sale | POA part-exchange offered

This 1966 PA32-260 has just 3444hrs TT and 774hrs SMOH in 1990. The prop is low time, like new, but on calendar time variation. Archant

This Piper PA32-260 Cherokee Six is booked for full paint restoration & deep cleaning on March 15th; part exchange is available

To say good value six seater’s are thin on the ground would be an understatement. If you can name a better value aeroplane to move 6 people around than a Cherokee Six 260 we would love to know about it. This 1966 PA32-260 has just 3444hrs TT and 774hrs SMOH in 1990. The prop is low time, like new, but on calendar time variation.

We have just done a deep annual with a company who specialise in Piper Aircraft and some of the things the aeroplane got were:

New Engine Hose Kit

New Magneto 500hr Inspection

New Ignition Harness

Overhauled Carburettor

New Oil Cooler

One New Cylinder Kit

New McFarlane Prop Control

New McFarlane Throttle Control

New Exhaust

New Muffler Shroud

New Concorde 35AXC Battery

New Lord Engine Mounts

New Alternator Belt

New 7 Year Fuel Tank Inspection

New Rear spar access covers for AD

New Wing Spar Eddy Current for AD

New Radio Annual

New Trig 8.33Khz Stack Radio

New Aera 660 Panel Dock

Garmin GMA340 Audio Panel Fitted

Updated Artificial Horizon

The aircraft is booked in for full paint restoration and deep cleaning on March 15th with Aeroshine. If you want to put your name down to come and see it after that you are welcome. We’ve owned every kind of PA32 so if it was good enough for our money, maybe you will consider it seriously too. The pricing is simple, it will be the best-priced 260hp Cherokee for sale in Europe. We can’t make it any better than that. Not another brokered advert, we own it.

We can offer a part exchange against any other aeroplane.

Call/Text/WhatsApp Matthew Fox: 07752 209776