Piper PA32-260 Cherokee Six for sale | POA part-exchange offered
PUBLISHED: 08:03 05 March 2021
This Piper PA32-260 Cherokee Six is booked for full paint restoration & deep cleaning on March 15th; part exchange is available
To say good value six seater’s are thin on the ground would be an understatement. If you can name a better value aeroplane to move 6 people around than a Cherokee Six 260 we would love to know about it. This 1966 PA32-260 has just 3444hrs TT and 774hrs SMOH in 1990. The prop is low time, like new, but on calendar time variation.
We have just done a deep annual with a company who specialise in Piper Aircraft and some of the things the aeroplane got were:
New Engine Hose Kit
New Magneto 500hr Inspection
New Ignition Harness
Overhauled Carburettor
New Oil Cooler
One New Cylinder Kit
New McFarlane Prop Control
New McFarlane Throttle Control
New Exhaust
New Muffler Shroud
New Concorde 35AXC Battery
New Lord Engine Mounts
New Alternator Belt
New 7 Year Fuel Tank Inspection
New Rear spar access covers for AD
New Wing Spar Eddy Current for AD
New Radio Annual
New Trig 8.33Khz Stack Radio
New Aera 660 Panel Dock
Garmin GMA340 Audio Panel Fitted
Updated Artificial Horizon
The aircraft is booked in for full paint restoration and deep cleaning on March 15th with Aeroshine. If you want to put your name down to come and see it after that you are welcome. We’ve owned every kind of PA32 so if it was good enough for our money, maybe you will consider it seriously too. The pricing is simple, it will be the best-priced 260hp Cherokee for sale in Europe. We can’t make it any better than that. Not another brokered advert, we own it.
We can offer a part exchange against any other aeroplane.
Call/Text/WhatsApp Matthew Fox: 07752 209776