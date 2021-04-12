SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180 for sale | £8,500

PUBLISHED: 18:20 12 April 2021

FOR SALE - Quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180

FOR SALE - Quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180

Archant

A quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180 is available to buy for £8,500; the aircraft will be hangared near Royston & Cambridge

FOR SALE - Quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180.

Nosewheel version. C/S Prop. Moving to hangar at airstrip near Royston and Cambridge. We currently charge ourselves £95ph wet and I am expecting the monthly now to be £140-150pm.

I am selling because the move makes it inconvenient for me.

Hours - Engine 240 since Overhaul, Airframe 1177 ,Propeller 203.

£8,500

Call Dorian: 07973 659812 or dorian@doriancrook.com

Latest from the Pilot

Pelican PL experimental 2005 | euro 42,000 obo

Pelican PL experimental 2005 for sale

Quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180 for sale | £8,500

FOR SALE - Quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180

Second Emergency AD for Bell 505

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has dual collective levers, positioned conventionally to the left of each pilot seat

The Huey lives on in Lebanese Air Force (LAF) service

The Lebanese Air Force has been flying UH-1 ‘Hueys’ since the early 1990s

Above and Beyond - The Mission Aviation Fellowship story

not reqd