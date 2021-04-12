Quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180 for sale | £8,500

A quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180 is available to buy for £8,500; the aircraft will be hangared near Royston & Cambridge

Nosewheel version. C/S Prop. Moving to hangar at airstrip near Royston and Cambridge. We currently charge ourselves £95ph wet and I am expecting the monthly now to be £140-150pm.

I am selling because the move makes it inconvenient for me.

Hours - Engine 240 since Overhaul, Airframe 1177 ,Propeller 203.

£8,500

Call Dorian: 07973 659812 or dorian@doriancrook.com