Quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180 for sale | £8,500

PUBLISHED: 18:20 12 April 2021
A quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180 is available to buy for £8,500; the aircraft will be hangared near Royston & Cambridge
FOR SALE - Quarter share in a Maule MXT7-180.
Nosewheel version. C/S Prop. Moving to hangar at airstrip near Royston and Cambridge. We currently charge ourselves £95ph wet and I am expecting the monthly now to be £140-150pm.
I am selling because the move makes it inconvenient for me.
Hours - Engine 240 since Overhaul, Airframe 1177 ,Propeller 203.
£8,500
Call Dorian: 07973 659812 or dorian@doriancrook.com