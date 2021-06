Published: 7:02 AM June 3, 2021

Avionics Engineer wanted, to be based at Ashcroft Airfield, Cheshire.

We are making ALL of our first floor rooms available [900 sq ft] including a workshop and all the usual recreational facilities.

Everything is 100% rent free.

Our only requirement is that the Avionics Engineer must have good interpersonal skills and behave in a sociable manner.

Contact: ashcroftair@btinternet.com