Robin DR400-180 Regent | £54,950 STG

This beautiful Robin DR400-180 Regent is now for sale! Archant

A simply stunning Robin DR400-180 Regent is now for sale; professionally recovered in 2005, this aircraft had an engine rebuild in 2015

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If you wanted to let people know you’ve arrived, there’s a farm, you can hold your own at a driven shoot, you own more than one tweed jacket and have wellington boots at your back door.... then chances are you already own a Robin DR400 or can appreciate what a great fit they are. Fast, efficient, easy to maintain and great off grass strips. We are not sure where you will find another like this one.

This aircraft was professionally recovered in 2005, and in 2015 the engine was rebuilt with:

- New Crankcase

- New Crankshaft

- New Camshaft

- New Bearings

- New Rings

- New Piston Pins

- New Magnetos

- New Prop

G-SELL has flown 84hrs since. It cleans up a treat and the seats have been recovered in grey with golden inserts. The aircraft has just been professionally detailed by Aeroshine. This Regent is better than money in the bank.

£54,950 STG

Contact: Matthew Fox, 07752 209776