1/5 th share of Mooney 201 G-OBAL | £25k

1/5 th share available in the stunning Mooney 201 G-OBAL Archant

A 1/5th share is available in this “effectively new” & absolutely stunning Mooney 201 G-OBAL, based just 30 minutes from central London at Elstree

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fully refurbished in 2016, stripped bare, all issues identified and fixed Fully refurbished in 2016, stripped bare, all issues identified and fixed

4 place 160kt tourer on 9.5 GPH – Elstree to South of France 3.75 Hours.

Based at Elstree - 30 mins from Central London, 24 hours operation for residents, easy access from M1/A41, Underground, and Central Rail services.

Aircraft was maintained all its life to airline standards by Britannia Airlines and TUI before being purchased in 2011 Aircraft was maintained all its life to airline standards by Britannia Airlines and TUI before being purchased in 2011

Effectively a “new” plane -

* Fully refurbished in 2016, stripped bare, all issues identified and fixed

* New paint (Scheme Designers and Aeroskill Mastenbroek)

* New Interior (Aerocomfort, San Antonio)

* 2018 new firewall forward, engine, Hartzell 3 blade Prop, mags, vacuum pump etc.

* Aircraft was maintained all its life to airline standards by Britannia Airlines and TUI before being purchased in 2011. The Group runs on a no deferred maintenance principle, i.e. if it breaks it gets fixed immediately

* Maintained by Mooney Service Centre (serial number 24-1601. Built 1986).

New Interior (Aerocomfort, San Antonio) New Interior (Aerocomfort, San Antonio)

Hourly Rate - £110 per tacho hour wet and £245 / month paid by standing order. Covers all parking, insurance, maintenance, aircraft licence fees etc. Fuel on site. Share cost £25K.

Availability - Online booking system, use as required, fly when you want. If there is a conflict on the day you want to fly, call the other person and negotiate. 1-2 week Touring holidays allowed.

Fully Airways IFR Kit -

* KFC 150 Flight Director two axis autopilot with coupled approach

* Twin Altimeters

* KI 525A HSI

* KI 256 Flight Director

* KX155 X 1 Nav Comm

* GNC255 X 1 Nav/Comm (new)

* GTX 345 Mode S Transponder with auto activation

* KMA24 4 place Intercom

* KLN39 GPS (to be replaced with Avidyne 540 IFR GPS)

* KN64 DME

* KR 87 ADF with auto flight timer

* JPI 830 digital engine monitor

* LED “high viz” Wing and landing lights.

* Electronic clock

* Group O2 tank available if high altitude flying.

* 2 x Passenger headsets and 3 x Lifejackets.

This is a simple, easy to fly FAST aircraft. It is very roomy, extremely comfortable for long trips, and as the adverts used to say, “it’s your own personal airliner”. Easily cruises at FL160, sweet spot tends to be FL80, climbs at 1k ft / min at 120 knot cruise climb.

Contact - andrew@andrewhyett.com