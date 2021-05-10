1/6th share in Piper Turbo Arrow III PA-28R-201T | £9,500
10 May 2021
A share in a Piper Turbo Arrow III PA-28R-201T has become available, hangared at Fairoaks EGTF; aircraft in great condition, friendly group
Based at Fairoaks EGTF.
1/6th share in this Superb Turbo Arrow III (1977 PA28R-201T) is available at a very reasonable £9500.
Monthly outlay is £250 plus £110 per tacho hour, wet.
Built in 1977 the aircraft is fully IFR equipped and has a constant speed prop giving a cruise of 140 Kts IAS. Great for touring in UK and Europe she really is a very practical aircraft, but also fun to fly.
G-OBAK is in great condition kept hangared at Fairoaks:
2012 - Full respray and completely new upholstery
2018 - Avionics refit see full specifications below
2019 - Top end engine overhaul - brand new cylinders and pistons fitted
Annual just completed in December 2020 with all A/D’s and checks up to date
Prop Overhaul Due: 2022 - Wing Spar Inspection Due: 2023
Total Airframe Hours: 3611 - Hours since Complete Engine Overhaul: 622
Friendly, well managed group, with great availability and an on-line booking system.
The group philosophy is to keep the aircraft in pristine condition and gradually upgrade avionics and other equipment as funds allow.
Aircraft Specification
Piper Turbo Arrow III - 1977 PA28R-201T
Garmin GNS 530W GPS/NAV/COM
Garmin GNC 255A NAV/COM
Garmin GMA 345 AUDIO PANEL
Garmin GTX 345 TRANSPONDER - (ADS-B In/Out)
Flightstream 210 WIRELESS AVIONICS INTERFACE FOR MOBILE DEVICES
Piper 2-AXIS AUTO PILOT
Bendix King DME
Bendix King KR 87 ADF
Miniflo DIGITAL FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
JPI EGT/CHT SCANNER
SkyEcho 2 Portable ADS-B Transceiver
For any further details or to arrange a viewing please contact:
Roger Northage - 07976 805054 - rogernorthage@me.com