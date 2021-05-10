1/6th share in Piper Turbo Arrow III PA-28R-201T | £9,500

A share in a Piper Turbo Arrow III PA-28R-201T has become available, hangared at Fairoaks EGTF; aircraft in great condition, friendly group

Based at Fairoaks EGTF.

1/6th share in this Superb Turbo Arrow III (1977 PA28R-201T) is available at a very reasonable £9500.

Monthly outlay is £250 plus £110 per tacho hour, wet.

Built in 1977 the aircraft is fully IFR equipped and has a constant speed prop giving a cruise of 140 Kts IAS. Great for touring in UK and Europe she really is a very practical aircraft, but also fun to fly.

G-OBAK is in great condition kept hangared at Fairoaks:

2012 - Full respray and completely new upholstery

2018 - Avionics refit see full specifications below

2019 - Top end engine overhaul - brand new cylinders and pistons fitted

Annual just completed in December 2020 with all A/D’s and checks up to date

Prop Overhaul Due: 2022 - Wing Spar Inspection Due: 2023

Total Airframe Hours: 3611 - Hours since Complete Engine Overhaul: 622

Friendly, well managed group, with great availability and an on-line booking system.

The group philosophy is to keep the aircraft in pristine condition and gradually upgrade avionics and other equipment as funds allow.

Aircraft Specification

Piper Turbo Arrow III - 1977 PA28R-201T

Garmin GNS 530W GPS/NAV/COM

Garmin GNC 255A NAV/COM

Garmin GMA 345 AUDIO PANEL

Garmin GTX 345 TRANSPONDER - (ADS-B In/Out)

Flightstream 210 WIRELESS AVIONICS INTERFACE FOR MOBILE DEVICES

Piper 2-AXIS AUTO PILOT

Bendix King DME

Bendix King KR 87 ADF

Miniflo DIGITAL FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

JPI EGT/CHT SCANNER

SkyEcho 2 Portable ADS-B Transceiver

For any further details or to arrange a viewing please contact:

Roger Northage - 07976 805054 - rogernorthage@me.com