Group Share available in Robin DR400/180 Regent | £8,000
PUBLISHED: 10:13 28 April 2021 | UPDATED: 10:13 28 April 2021
A rare opportunity to join an extremely well run, friendly and superb group, flying the ‘best in class’ 4 seat tourer, IR equipped Robin DR400/180 Regent.
Excellent availability and hangered at Nuthampstead (4 miles south of Duxford).
Search ‘G-BUYS Flying Group’ for full spec and further details.
Share price £8,000. Monthly subs £80.
Contact Martin Kimm 0789990311 or martinkimm@hotmail.co.uk