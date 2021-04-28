Group Share available in Robin DR400/180 Regent | £8,000
Published: 9:13 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 6:42 PM May 25, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A rare opportunity to join a well-run, firnedly group sharing a Robin DR400/180 Regent, hangared at Nuthampstead
A rare opportunity to join an extremely well run, friendly and superb group, flying the ‘best in class’ 4 seat tourer, IR equipped Robin DR400/180 Regent.
Excellent availability and hangered at Nuthampstead (4 miles south of Duxford).
Search ‘G-BUYS Flying Group’ for full spec and further details.
Share price £8,000. Monthly subs £80.
Contact Martin Kimm 0789990311 or martinkimm@hotmail.co.uk
