SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

1/20 Share for sale in a PA28-140 | £1,200

PUBLISHED: 10:57 21 May 2021 | UPDATED: 10:57 21 May 2021

1/20 Share for Sale in a PA28-140 Cherokee

1/20 Share for Sale in a PA28-140 Cherokee

Copyright: Doug Mounter

1/20 Share for sale in a PA28-140 Cherokee; beautifully maintained by a friendly group and hangered at Old Buckenham

G-AVWA is a classic PA28-140 Cherokee.

This lovely aircraft is owned and managed as SFG Ltd by its members.

She is well equipped with a Garmin Mode S transponder, Garmin 8.33 Nav/Com radio, VOR, ADF and Pilot Aware ‘Rosetta’.

The aircraft is always maintained to a high standard and is kept hangered at Old Buckenham.

The airfield is conveniently situated between Norwich and Thetford with easy access from the A11.

Bookings are made online with great availability. SFG is a long-established group of 20 pilots from a range of backgrounds.

The group is very friendly and several of the pilots fly together to enhance the flying fun.

Group finances are excellent with a healthy bank balance and engine fund.

The group normally requires pilots to be current licence holders with a minimum of 100 hrs total time, but those with less experience or who need to revalidate their licence can be considered.

Monthly rate: £75, Flying rate currently: £88 (per tacho hour wet). Share price: £1,200.

If you would like to find out more, please contact Julian Campbell on 01638 717337 or 07540 112801 or Malcolm Wood on 07710 762588 or 01362 687645.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

NetJets orders twenty supersonic jets

NetJets has placed an order for twenty AS supersonic jets

Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’

The seven-seater Lilium Jet is expected to cruise at around 150kt with a range of around 135nm

Simulating complex flying scenarios: elevator failure

The crippled Cessna 172 about to touch down on Runway 35 at Boscombe Down

The Isolated Aviator part four: The top ten flying films

A screenshot from The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) (c) Shout! Factory on YouTube

Airfield and home in Devon for sale | offer in excess £900,000

Devon airfield and home for sale - 2 runways and a hangar for several aircraft, offers in excess of £900,000

Most Read

NetJets orders twenty supersonic jets

NetJets has placed an order for twenty AS supersonic jets

Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’

The seven-seater Lilium Jet is expected to cruise at around 150kt with a range of around 135nm

Simulating complex flying scenarios: elevator failure

The crippled Cessna 172 about to touch down on Runway 35 at Boscombe Down

The Isolated Aviator part four: The top ten flying films

A screenshot from The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) (c) Shout! Factory on YouTube

Airfield and home in Devon for sale | offer in excess £900,000

Devon airfield and home for sale - 2 runways and a hangar for several aircraft, offers in excess of £900,000

Latest from the Pilot

1/20 Share for sale in a PA28-140 | £1,200

1/20 Share for Sale in a PA28-140 Cherokee

Cessna F177RG | for sale

Cessna F177RG for sale

100 years of Fournier: a history of aviation’s original ‘green’ promoter

Celebrated aircraft designer Rene Fournier will celebrate his 100th birthday in April 2021

Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’

The seven-seater Lilium Jet is expected to cruise at around 150kt with a range of around 135nm

Deep discounts on BSA commercial pilot ATPL theory course

BSA ATPL students undergoing ground simulator training Credit: BSA