1/8th share in Cessna FR172 Reims Rocket | £4,500

Published: 3:38 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 6:51 PM May 25, 2021

A share is available in this lovely Shoreham-based Reims Rocket. Friendly Group, internet booking with very good availability.210hp engine with VP prop makes this a real go-places aircraft. Factory-new engine fitted 2012, just mid-life now,newly refurbished prop. Comprehensive avionics fit, 2 x 8.33 radios, mode S transponder and touch-screen GPS. Always hangared. £125 per month, £108 per hour wet. Share £4500. Contact Roger Buckingham rogerbucks@talktalk.net