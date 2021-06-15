1/5 share in Cirrus SR20 G3 GTS for sale | £32,000

Published: 11:11 AM June 15, 2021

1/5 share in beautiful and meticulously maintained 2008 Cirrus SR20 G3 GTS for sale, based at Wycombe Air Park (Booker) - Credit: Archant

Cirrus SR20 G3 GTS based at Wycombe Air Park (Booker) - 1/5 shares £32,000



A really beautiful and meticulously maintained 2008 SR20 GTS G3, a very late model Avidyne with a host of useful upgrades and leather interior. Run by a friendly and professional group based at Booker/Wycombe Air Park (EGTB) in Buckinghamshire. Fully IFR with: - Avidyne Entegra PFD/MFD - Dual Garmin GNS-430(WAAS) - Garmin GMA-340 Audio Panel - Garmin GTX-330 Transponder - STEC-55X Autopilot - L3 Skywatch Traffic System - L3 Stormscope - E-Max Engine & Fuel Monitor - 406 MHz ELT - DME - Approach Charts (Geo Referenced) 20% shares available.

Please get in touch if you have any questions: chilterncirrus@gmail.com