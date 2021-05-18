SAVE UP TO 29% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

1/28 share in Piper PA28-181 Archer for sale | £1,900

PUBLISHED: 11:38 18 May 2021 | UPDATED: 11:38 18 May 2021

A share in this stunning Shoreham-based Piper Archer II has become available. Share: £1,900

A share in this stunning Shoreham-based Piper Archer II has become available. Share: £1,900

A share in this stunning Shoreham-based Piper Archer II has become available; friendly, well-run group with great availability

Piper PA28-181 Archer 1/28 share based at Shoreham

£1,900

A share is available in this stunning Shoreham-based Piper Archer II. The group is friendly and very well-run with internet booking and good availability.

With a 120-kt cruise, comfortable leather upholstery and a Garmin Avionics stack this aeroplane is ideal for touring.

Garmin GNS430 NAV/COM/GPS, Garmin GNC255A NAV/COM, Garmin GTX 328 Mode S Transponder, 2 x Garmin GI 106A CDI with glideslope plus ADF and DME.

Aeroplane was resprayed and upholstered in 2012 and looks fantastic.

The group has healthy funds to cover all foreseeable eventualities including engine and propeller overhauls when the time comes.

Always hangered, the aeroplane is a pleasure to fly and is in first class condition.

Cost: £75 per month, £119 per hour wet. Share £1,900.

Contact: Martin Saville on martinosaville741@gmail.com

