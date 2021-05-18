News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Pilot > Classifieds

1/28 share in Piper PA28-181 Archer for sale | £1,900

person

Emily Damment

Published: 10:38 AM May 18, 2021    Updated: 6:52 PM May 25, 2021
A share in this stunning Shoreham-based Piper Archer II has become available. Share: £1,900

A share in this stunning Shoreham-based Piper Archer II has become available. Share: £1,900 - Credit: Archant

A share in this stunning Shoreham-based Piper Archer II has become available; friendly, well-run group with great availability

Piper PA28-181 Archer 1/28 share based at Shoreham

£1,900

A share is available in this stunning Shoreham-based Piper Archer II. The group is friendly and very well-run with internet booking and good availability.

With a 120-kt cruise, comfortable leather upholstery and a Garmin Avionics stack this aeroplane is ideal for touring.

Garmin GNS430 NAV/COM/GPS, Garmin GNC255A NAV/COM, Garmin GTX 328 Mode S Transponder, 2 x Garmin GI 106A CDI with glideslope plus ADF and DME.

Aeroplane was resprayed and upholstered in 2012 and looks fantastic.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chiltern Park Aerodrome may be forced to close by end of September
  2. 2 Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’
  3. 3 Cessna F177RG | for sale
  1. 4 100 years of Fournier: a history of aviation’s original ‘green’ promoter
  2. 5 1/20 Share for sale in a PA28-140 | £1,200
  3. 6 Czech Sport Aircraft Sportcruiser | £70,000
  4. 7 Grumman Traveller for sale | £25,000
  5. 8 1/28 share in Piper PA28-181 Archer for sale | £1,900
  6. 9 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
  7. 10 Old Sarum’s owners win legal case

The group has healthy funds to cover all foreseeable eventualities including engine and propeller overhauls when the time comes.

Always hangered, the aeroplane is a pleasure to fly and is in first class condition.

Cost: £75 per month, £119 per hour wet. Share £1,900.

Contact: Martin Saville on martinosaville741@gmail.com

Don't Miss

A 1/6th share in this Superb Turbo Arrow III (1977 PA28R-201T) is available at a very reasonable £9,

1/6th share in Piper Turbo Arrow III PA-28R-201T | £9,500

Emily Damment

person
A rare opportunity to purchase a share in a Robin DR400/180 Regent and join a well-run, friendly gro

Group Share available in Robin DR400/180 Regent | £8,000

Emily Damment

person
1/6th share of Piper Arrow for sale ... hangared at Goodwood

1/6 share of Piper Arrow 200R | £6,000 (£200/month + £90/hr wet)

Emily Damment

person
Globe Super Swift

Flight test: Globe Super Swift

person
Comments powered by Disqus