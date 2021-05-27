Piper PA-22 Caribbean share for sale | £2,995
Published: 2:51 PM May 27, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Piper PA-22 Caribbean 3/4 seater Based at White Waltham.
Completed on 25/07/1960. Total Time only 5,250 hours.
Engine just zero timed, including new mags/harness/starter. Spin on oil filter.
New alternator in March 2019. New intercom. Fuselage recovered 2011, wings 2016.
Interior fully refurbished Nov 19, including all new leather seats and safety belts.
Always hangered. PilotAware Rosetta. Electronic CO Detector. 90 kts cruise. Still air range 300 + sm + reserves.
Friendly and well run group; includes two instructors. Internet booking. Good availability.
Most Read
- 1 REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- 2 Cessna F177RG | for sale
- 3 Lilium unveils seven-seat ‘air taxi’
- 4 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
- 5 1/28 share in Piper PA28-181 Archer for sale | £1,900
- 6 Flight test: Globe Super Swift
- 7 1/6 share of Piper Arrow 200R | £6,000 (£200/month + £90/hr wet)
- 8 Too late for EASA transfer of a UK licence
- 9 Czech Sport Aircraft Sportcruiser | £70,000
- 10 1/6th share in Piper Turbo Arrow III PA-28R-201T | £9,500
Monthly - £80.
Flying - £80 per tacho hour
1/12th share - £2,995.
Contact -
Ray on 07954 142 488
rjmmstar@icloud.com
Geoffrey on 07946 282 887
geoffreygalitzine@me.com