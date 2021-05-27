News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
Piper PA-22 Caribbean share for sale | £2,995



Emily Damment

Published: 2:51 PM May 27, 2021   
Piper PA-22 Caribbean aircraft in green airfield

Piper PA-22 Caribbean share for sale - 3/4 seater based at White Waltham - Credit: Archant

Piper PA-22 Caribbean 3/4 seater Based at White Waltham.

Completed on 25/07/1960. Total Time only 5,250 hours. 

Engine just zero timed, including new mags/harness/starter. Spin on oil filter. 

New alternator in March 2019. New intercom. Fuselage recovered 2011, wings 2016. 

Interior fully refurbished Nov 19, including all new leather seats and safety belts. 

Always hangered. PilotAware Rosetta. Electronic CO Detector. 90 kts cruise. Still air range 300 + sm + reserves. 

Friendly and well run group; includes two instructors. Internet booking. Good availability. 

Monthly - £80. 

Flying - £80 per tacho hour

1/12th share - £2,995. 

Contact -
Ray on 07954 142 488
rjmmstar@icloud.com

Geoffrey on 07946 282 887
geoffreygalitzine@me.com 

United Kingdom




