Share in three-aircraft group at Popham | £1,950 + £75/month

A long-established and well-run aircraft group has a share available Archant

Your chance to purchase a share in a long-established and well-run three-aircraft group at Popham EGHP

The three aircraft are hangared at Popham; the share is £1,950 + £75/month The three aircraft are hangared at Popham; the share is £1,950 + £75/month

Share available in three-aircraft group at Popham.

Long established and well run three-aircraft group at Popham EGHP. All three aircraft hangered. £1,950 share purchase, plus £75/month.

G-BTLB Wassmer WA52 Europa - a fibreglass 4 seater with 160hp and variable pitch propeller. With a recent grey leather interior and 120kts it’s a comfortable 4 seater ideal for touring. Trig 8.33kHz radio, Narco NS800 RNAV with glidescope, mode S transponder, PLB. Flying rate £90/h

G-GDKR Robin DR400 Major - Efficient and lightweight wooden design with 160hp makes it a 120kt 4 seat load carrier able to operate out of short strips, and the large sliding canopy gives unparalleled visibility. Trig 8.33kHz radio and mode S transponder, Skymap III gps, PLB, red leather interior. Flying rate £90/h.

G-BIVF Piel CP301 Emeraude - 2 seat classic tailwheel with 90hp for short strip performance and 100kt cruise. Production version, not a homebuilt. Recent panel with 8.33kHz radio and mode S transponder; fabric and paint like new. Economical fun at £65/h

Group website: hampshireflyinggroup.co.uk

Contact: 07760 765690 | guyweves@hotmail.com