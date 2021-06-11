1/5 share in Bristell NG5 near Bath | £22k

Published: 4:59 PM June 11, 2021

1/5th share available to buy in Bristell NG5 for £22k, based near Bath - Credit: Archant

Bristell NG5 1/5 share near Colerne/Bath

One-fifth (20%) share. £22k. 393hrs as of 30/04/21.

Reluctant sale due to relocation.

Rare opportunity to join this fantastic syndicate, operating a Bristell NG5 completed in 2016 to a very high specification.

110Kts cruise at 17.5 litres per hour (mogas) and 250kg payload (no W+B issues) makes this a serious touring machine, and the superb handling makes it great fun to fly. Securely housed in a modern private hangar at Wadswick Farm, near Colerne/EGUO.

750m grass strip (10/28) open all year (TODR: 200m, LDR: 100m). Ample car parking, plus cafe and farm shop.

Web/app booking with Goboko. WhatsApp group. Google Drive.

Good availability. Currently a mix of retired and working age individuals. Would suit a mid-time LAPL/PPL holder, or above.

More pictures on request.

Costs:

• £122 per month (into syndicate bank account) to cover hangar, insurance, and annual.

• £40 per hour wet (covers fuel, engine fund, and routine servicing).

• No landing fees at Wadswick.

Expect ~5 hours DOE for type conversion with instructor. LAA membership required.

Specs:

• Rotax 912iS (fuel injection) with upgraded exhaust

• Fiti electric variable pitch prop

• Dual Garmin G3X touch screens

• 1:500k UK CAA + Europe map subscription

• Garmin 2-axis autopilot with GMC305 control panel (LNAV + VNAV)

• Garmin GTR 225 radio (with integrated intercom)

• Garmin GTX 23ES mode S + ES transponder

• PowerFlarm, ADSB-in/out traffic info

• PilotAware/SkyDemon iPad on RAM mount

• USB charging ports

• Bluetooth (for Phone/FlightAware/iPad etc)

• Electronic CO sensor

• Funke BFI57 backup flight instrument (altitude, airspeed, heading, climb rate)

• Electronic aileron and elevator trim

• Metal fuel lines with Andair fuel cock

• AVEO strobes and LED landing lights

• Nosewheel steering, with toe brakes

• Leather seats with 4-point race harnesses

• Tinted canopy

• 120 litres total fuel capacity

• Amble storage behind seats

• Wing lockers (20kg max load each wing, 40kg total, or +40 litres mogas)

• PLB, liferaft, lifejackets

• Touring canopy cover

Contact Bobby - bj9k@hotmail.com