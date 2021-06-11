1/5 share in Bristell NG5 near Bath | £22k
- Credit: Archant
Bristell NG5 1/5 share near Colerne/Bath
One-fifth (20%) share. £22k. 393hrs as of 30/04/21.
Reluctant sale due to relocation.
Rare opportunity to join this fantastic syndicate, operating a Bristell NG5 completed in 2016 to a very high specification.
110Kts cruise at 17.5 litres per hour (mogas) and 250kg payload (no W+B issues) makes this a serious touring machine, and the superb handling makes it great fun to fly. Securely housed in a modern private hangar at Wadswick Farm, near Colerne/EGUO.
750m grass strip (10/28) open all year (TODR: 200m, LDR: 100m). Ample car parking, plus cafe and farm shop.
Web/app booking with Goboko. WhatsApp group. Google Drive.
Good availability. Currently a mix of retired and working age individuals. Would suit a mid-time LAPL/PPL holder, or above.
Most Read
- 1 London City gets remote tower
- 2 Hybrid avgas-electric Cessna 337 coming to Britain
- 3 Beech BeF33A Bonanza for sale | £85k
- 4 Bye Aerospace developing electric twin
- 5 Simulating complex flying scenarios: Electrical failure in IMC
- 6 REVIEW: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
- 7 Piper PA-22 Caribbean share for sale | £2,995
- 8 Flight test: Piper PA-23-250 Aztec
- 9 Cessna F177RG | for sale
- 10 Who owns the skies? Will GA be crushed by commercial interests?
More pictures on request.
Costs:
• £122 per month (into syndicate bank account) to cover hangar, insurance, and annual.
• £40 per hour wet (covers fuel, engine fund, and routine servicing).
• No landing fees at Wadswick.
Expect ~5 hours DOE for type conversion with instructor. LAA membership required.
Specs:
• Rotax 912iS (fuel injection) with upgraded exhaust
• Fiti electric variable pitch prop
• Dual Garmin G3X touch screens
• 1:500k UK CAA + Europe map subscription
• Garmin 2-axis autopilot with GMC305 control panel (LNAV + VNAV)
• Garmin GTR 225 radio (with integrated intercom)
• Garmin GTX 23ES mode S + ES transponder
• PowerFlarm, ADSB-in/out traffic info
• PilotAware/SkyDemon iPad on RAM mount
• USB charging ports
• Bluetooth (for Phone/FlightAware/iPad etc)
• Electronic CO sensor
• Funke BFI57 backup flight instrument (altitude, airspeed, heading, climb rate)
• Electronic aileron and elevator trim
• Metal fuel lines with Andair fuel cock
• AVEO strobes and LED landing lights
• Nosewheel steering, with toe brakes
• Leather seats with 4-point race harnesses
• Tinted canopy
• 120 litres total fuel capacity
• Amble storage behind seats
• Wing lockers (20kg max load each wing, 40kg total, or +40 litres mogas)
• PLB, liferaft, lifejackets
• Touring canopy cover
Contact Bobby - bj9k@hotmail.com