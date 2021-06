Published: 6:55 AM June 3, 2021

Two 25% shares now available at £15k each in this classic military trainer hangered at Compton Abbas - Credit: Archant

Two 25% shares now available at £15k each in this classic military trainer hangered at Compton Abbas.

An appreciating asset in a very low hours airframe, scrupulously maintained by Classic Aeroplane Co. with recent NARC and annual. Airframe 1830 engine 1797 prop150. Excellent availability at £120/month and £40/hr dry.

Tel: John Mann 07748 964864 or Bill Fernie 07764 274084

This classic military trainer has been scrupulously maintained by Classic Aeroplane Co - Credit: Archant