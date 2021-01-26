Vacancy | Deputy SATCO at Redhill Areodrome

Redhill Aerodrome has a vacancy for Deputy SATCO.

You must hold an Air Traffic Controller’s License issued in accordance with the EU Commission Air Traffic Controller License Regulation No. 805/2011 containing a minimum of an Aerodrome Control (ADV) rating. You should have held a unit validation for a period of at least two years at your present unit.

You must hold an OJTI endorsement as you will be responsible for the UTP and UCS together with assisting the SATCO with Unit administration. A valid full UK Drivers License is required.

Your primary role will be to provide an ATC service to aircraft operating within Class D/G airspace and to assist the SATCO in the running of the unit.

Work pattern 4 days on followed by 2 rest days including weekends and public holidays. The roster is published on a monthly basis. Winter hours: 0830-1700 hours, Summer hours: 0830-1900 hours.

Applicants should send their CV via email to jobs@redhillaerodrome.com