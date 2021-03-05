4 of the best: GA technology & software for pilots

Technology and software is made with one goal in mind - to make life easier and more efficient! These four examples from the GA world are no exception. Credit: Harbucks/Getty Archant

Four essential pieces of GA technology and softare, designed to make life easier and more efficient for pilots

From VFR easier and more fun, to auto-updating your tech logs and aircraft after a flight, to installing the latest in-flight comms systems... these four GA tech and software offerings will make your life easier Credit: RGtimeline/Getty From VFR easier and more fun, to auto-updating your tech logs and aircraft after a flight, to installing the latest in-flight comms systems... these four GA tech and software offerings will make your life easier Credit: RGtimeline/Getty

SkyDemon is designed to make VFR easier and more fun, by bringing all the briefing data you need together in an easy to digest way and minimising clutter, filtering out unnecessary information as much as possible. Packed full of features, but easy to use – whether planning your flight at home, or going flying with mobile device you get peerless situational awareness. The app is always under development; we are constantly looking for ways to improve clarity and save mental workload so that our users can focus on the joy of flying. Test SkyDemon for free for 30 days to discover how we can support your passion, and help you fly further with confidence.

CloudBaseGA automatically updates Aircraft and Tech Logs at the end of each flight, eliminating administrative delays, avoiding missed engineering deadlines and maximising aircraft availability.

CloudBaseGA flight records are accurate to seconds, eliminating rounding errors and ensuring correctly valued invoices which are fundamental to commercial organisations’ profitability.

CloudBaseGA gives Front Desk, Admin, Engineering, Instructors, Owners and Pilots a comprehensive range of user configured functions tailored for Club/School Operations on an integrated platform, avoiding data preparation and distribution costs and accessible from anywhere. For organisations with no fixed base, CloudBaseGA AutoLog flight recording is game changing.

CloudBaseGA pricing is linked to aircraft flying activity making it affordable for private owners, flying groups and clubs and schools of all sizes and aligns its cost with your income.

The AutoLog unit is simple to install, the only connection to the aircraft system being a power supply for which an approved Minor Mod is available. Visit our website and see how to fly with CloudBaseGA.

Email: chris@cloudbasega.com

Tel: +44 1932 821905

Calling all experimental/amateur-built or light-sport aircraft owners

Are you the proud owner of an experimental/amateur-built or light-sport aircraft? Well, Bournemouth Avionics and Garmin can provide you with the perfect avionics package.

From a single electronic flight instrument to an autopilot servo, Garmin’s experimental avionics support a wide spectrum of possibilities. That means you create a system that perfectly fits your panel, your priorities, and your price range.

Bournemouth Avionics is proud to offer Garmin G3X/Experimental products at some of the cheapest prices around. So, whether you are looking to upgrade a panel, or you are in midst of an amateur build please take the time to check out our website or contact us direct. We will always attempt to give you the very best prices!

Email sales@bavionics.co.uk

Tel: 02392 299357

Icom’s range of Airband handhelds and panel mount radios meet the latest regulations and complies to 8.33/25kHz channel spacing making them highly suited for GA pilots.

For Inflight Communications:

• IC-A25CE Portable VHF COM Transceiver – An easy to use handportable packed with features and a large LCD display, this transceiver is a great addition for inflight comms.

• IC-A25NE Portable VHF COM/NAV Transceiver – All the features of the IC-A25CE but with added navigation functions and Bluetooth to connect to headsets or other devices wirelessly.

• IC-A220T Panel Mount Transceiver – TSO/ETSO approved panel mount transceiver can be installed directly into an aircraft console. A bright white display, enhanced squelch control and a slim stylish design, is an attractive, easy to use and install transceiver for pilots.

All of these radios are now available to buy from your local Icom Airband dealer. For further information, contact our team.

Email: sales@icomuk.co.uk on

Tel: 01227 741741