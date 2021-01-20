Regency for Expats launches flexible health cover plans for pilots

Global expat insurance giant, Regency for Expats, has developed a new private health cover specifically for pilots

Global expat insurance giant, Regency for Expats, has developed a new private health cover specifically for pilots. Leaving nothing to chance, the policy offers comprehensive cover for every eventuality, removing the hassle out of finding the right policy.

What’s great about Regency’s pilot health insurance?

The very nature of piloting means it is essential to find insurance with the right level of flexibility to accommodate the healthcare requirements within the industry. Yet, the busy lifestyle of a professional pilot can make it difficult to find the time to source the right policy that will suit the very specific needs of pilot health insurance cover.

To alleviate this problem, Regency for Expats has introduced their new Pilot Health Insurance product, designed specifically for pilots, offering flexible levels of cover to suit individual requirements.

Regency for Expats’ Development Manager, Kayla Hall, explained:

“As a leading global expat insurer, Regency for Expats is uniquely equipped to provide the most advanced international insurance solutions. Based on research and our knowledge of the private health insurance market, we understand the very specific type of cover and level of flexibility policy holders expect within this field. The new Pilot Health Insurance policy provides more options for clients, thereby offering peace of mind that they can be covered for almost every eventuality, in any corner of the world.”

99% of all claims paid

As a commercial pilot, experiencing health issues while abroad can be a worry, without the uncertainty as to whether or not your insurance will cover you. With the launch of Regency for Expats’ Pilot Health Insurance cover, policy holders can rest assured that they are in safe hands.

The figures speak for themselves…Regency pays out on 99% of all claims, considerably higher than the industry standard of 80%. Help is available 24-7 in the form of a professional claims handling team who are on-hand to fast track clients’ claims and to provide assistance when required.

Flexibility of additional benefits

When it comes to coverage, Regency’s pilot insurance policy goes above and beyond. In addition to the general inpatient and outpatient benefits, life and dental cover, this policy offers the option of including additional benefits such as psychology, fitness, wellness and nutrition.

Regency for Expats can offer pilots this great value policy and peace of mind with the support of worldwide expat insurers Regency Assurance, providers of gold-standard insurance cover to clients in over 120 countries.

Regency for Expats is currently offering discounts of up to 60% to pilots who take out their health insurance policy in 2021.

For more information visit: www.regencyforexpats.com or check out the video.