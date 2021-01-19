Oris Reno Air Races Limited Edition pilot watch - review

The Oris Reno Air Races Ltd Edition watch has a classical, easy to read face design, providing various timing functions that are useful to flyers

Words by Philip Whiteman

Special edition Oris Big Crown Pro Pilot automatic watch with GMT time zone and date window functions. RRP: 2,650 Swiss Francs (£2,400)

This year’s event may have been cancelled for obvious reasons but Oris, the event’s ‘official timepiece’ and long-term partner has decided to continue the tradition of creating a limited-edition watch in support of ‘the world’s fastest motor sport’.

Oris pilot watches are about as far removed from common or garden promotional merchandise−read tat−as you can get. The 57th Reno Air Races Limited Edition is a very high-quality piece of kit, and is all the better for having a classical, easy to read face design, providing various timing functions−‘complications’, in horological terms−that are actually useful to flyers.

Housed in a grey PVD-coated stainless steel case offering water resistance to 10bar/100m, the self-winding mechanical movement has a 42-hour reserve. The leather-lined textile strap is another feature that makes this ostensible collector’s piece a practical item of cockpit wear. However, if you are more concerned that it might prove to be an ‘investment’ you may be pleased to note that production is limited to 1,000 pieces and the watch comes with a certificate to prove it.