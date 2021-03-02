SAVE UP TO 32% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Register now for the “Virtual Voyage” 2021 General Aviation Summit

PUBLISHED: 12:43 02 March 2021 | UPDATED: 12:43 02 March 2021

Join the GA Summit 2021 - choose from five dates in March

Join the GA Summit 2021 - choose from five dates in March

Archant

The 2021 General Aviation Summit agenda includes getting back to flying safely, the future of aviation, and life after EASA, plus more

Please join us for Virtual Voyage 2021 General Aviation Summit, brought to you by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.Please join us for Virtual Voyage 2021 General Aviation Summit, brought to you by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) invites you to the Virtual Voyage 2021 General Aviation Summit...

“Please join us for Virtual Voyage 2021 General Aviation Summit, brought to you by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Hosted by Sophie O’Sullivan, Acting Head of the General Aviation Unit, we bring you 90 minutes of interactive discussion featuring a number of interesting and engaging topics, including getting back into the air safely following the national COVID restrictions, to hearing about and having the opportunity to ask questions on the future of GA following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Our agenda includes:

* Getting back in the air safely

* Understanding Human Factors

* The future of aviation

* Life after EASA and an update on the GA consultation

Due to expected popular demand we are planning on running this live session on five separate dates to ensure as many of the UK GA community can attend as possible. These events are now open for registration.

Please choose your preferred date from the list below and click on it to register your place. Please only choose one date. If your chosen date is oversubscribed, please choose another:

23 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

24 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

25 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

30 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

31 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

For any questions on the event please contact the Virtual Voyage Team on virtual.voyage@caa.co.uk

Latest from the Pilot

When will lockdown restrictions lift for General Aviation?

When can we fly again? Discover a comprehensive guide to the lifting of lockdown restrictions for General Aviation, along with links to all the useful resources you may require when you start flying again Credit: Harbucks/Getty

Register now for the “Virtual Voyage” 2021 General Aviation Summit

Join the GA Summit 2021 - choose from five dates in March

Flight training available with UK SE-ME-IR Examiner

UK SE-ME-IR Examiner. All Renewal Tests Now Available! Resume safe, fun flying in 2021

Cirrus SR20 G3 GTS 2008 for sale | POA

A very sought after G registered SR20 G3 GTS for sale

Covidus Interruptus: How has covid affected professional pilots’ careers?

Covid-19 hit commercial aviation exceptionally hard Credit: Delpixart/Getty