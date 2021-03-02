Register now for the “Virtual Voyage” 2021 General Aviation Summit

The 2021 General Aviation Summit agenda includes getting back to flying safely, the future of aviation, and life after EASA, plus more

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) invites you to the Virtual Voyage 2021 General Aviation Summit...

“Please join us for Virtual Voyage 2021 General Aviation Summit, brought to you by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Hosted by Sophie O’Sullivan, Acting Head of the General Aviation Unit, we bring you 90 minutes of interactive discussion featuring a number of interesting and engaging topics, including getting back into the air safely following the national COVID restrictions, to hearing about and having the opportunity to ask questions on the future of GA following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Our agenda includes:

* Getting back in the air safely

* Understanding Human Factors

* The future of aviation

* Life after EASA and an update on the GA consultation

Due to expected popular demand we are planning on running this live session on five separate dates to ensure as many of the UK GA community can attend as possible. These events are now open for registration.

Please choose your preferred date from the list below and click on it to register your place. Please only choose one date. If your chosen date is oversubscribed, please choose another:

23 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

24 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

25 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

30 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

31 March 2021 | 16:30 – 18:00

For any questions on the event please contact the Virtual Voyage Team on virtual.voyage@caa.co.uk”