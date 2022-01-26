24V option for Rotax 915 iS

The new 24-Volt 915iS can deliver up to 800W, thus powering more cockpit systems without adding engine weight - Credit: BRP-Rotax

BRP-Rotax has announced that its 915 iS engine is now available in a 24V option, which will provide pilots a wide range of opportunities to upgrade their cockpits without added electrics weight.

The new 915 iS C24 / 915 iSc C24 (respectively the non-certified and certified version) enable 24V aircraft onboard systems, support digital displays and glass cockpits and add reserves for auxiliary instruments.

The new 24V power supply delivers up to 800W.