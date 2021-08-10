News Aircraft Classifieds Flying Subscribe
AirVenture 2021 a success

Eugenio Facci

Published: 11:26 AM August 10, 2021   
Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh (seen here in an archival image) saw a total of 16,378 aircraft operations during the event, meaning 116 takeoffs/landings per hour on average - Credit: EAA AirVenture

After forced cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, AirVenture 2021 was a resounding success. Approximately 608,000 visitors attended the Oshkosh event, along with 747 companies and institutions that showcased their products and services, underscoring a widespread atmosphere of optimism in the industry as general aviation bounces back from the constraints of the pandemic.  

There were several novelties on display at the gathering, including Garmin’s Smart Glide system, newly approved GAMI G100 unleaded fuel, and Diamond’s DA50 arriving after its first trans-atlantic crossing. On display was also Opener’s BlackFly, a futuristic-looking eVTOL first flown unmanned in 2014 that can fly 25 miles at 60mph and is claimed to be poised to ‘revolutionise regional air mobility’.

The single-seat ultralight BlackFly, built by Opener, has now flown more than 4,300 flights and covered over 35,000 miles - Credit: Opener


